Hollister Police Department investigating explosion

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

Hollister Police announced it found ‘several homemade and improvised explosive devices’ inside a home Aug. 6.

According to the release on social media, on Aug. 5 at 5:39 p.m., police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to Sierra Court to investigate a report of an explosion causing injury to a minor. It added Officer Morgan was the first to arrive and encountered a juvenile with life-threatening injuries who was in a critical medical condition.

“Officer Morgan quickly applied lifesaving medical aid to the victim, who was later flown by air ambulance to an area trauma center,” police said.

It added that during the investigation police found more explosives.

“One of those explosives had unexpectedly exploded and caused traumatic injury to a resident,” police said. “Pursuant to a search warrant, The Monterey County Bomb Team responded and assisted in rendering the additional items safe.”