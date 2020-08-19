Hollister Police Department investigating homicide

Suspect(s) are still unidentified. Police said investigators are following all leads at this point and are asking for help from the community.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

The Hollister Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Aug. 19.

At 5:17 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the 100 block of Sally Street for a report that a person had been shot. According to a recent release, responders located a victim of a shooting later identified as Daniel Cervantez, 44 of Hollister. Lifesaving efforts were made, but Cervantez was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The suspect(s) are still unidentified. Police said investigators are following all leads at this point and are asking for help from the community.

The Hollister Police Department extended sympathies to the Cervantez family.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.