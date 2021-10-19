Hollister Police Department investigating overnight burglary

A 'substantial' amount of money was taken from the automatic teller.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it is investigating a burglary to a Bank of America ATM that occurred during the night of Oct. 17 in the Goodwill and O’Reilly Auto Parts area.

Police said that on Oct. 17 at about 11 a.m., officers were notified that the Bank of America ATM located at 1707 B Airline Highway was burglarized.

During the investigation, officers learned that there was forced entry into the building housing the ATM and that a substantial amount of cash was taken during the burglary.

The police department is seeking assistance from the community in reporting any suspicious activity seen during the night of October 17 in the area of the 1700 Block of Airline Highway. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Esqueda at the Hollister Police Department at 831-638-4116. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.