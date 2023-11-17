Information provided by Hollister Police Department. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Hollister Police Department was awarded a $79,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). The grant will support our ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads.



“This grant will allow our agency to increase our efforts in making our roads safer for everyone and focus on critical areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding” said Captain Eric Olson.



The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant program will run through September 2024.



Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.