Hollister Police Department releases video of officer-involved shooting

Officers responded to a 911 call on Dec. 8 for a disturbance at a home on Kimberly Court.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

On Feb. 26, the Hollister Police Department released a video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 8.

Police stated that on Dec. 8, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at a home on Kimberly Court. Officers located Brandon Hill, 29, who allegedly threatened family members, was armed with a knife and refused to cooperate or put the knife down. One officer discharged his firearm and wounded Hill. He was transported to a trauma hospital where he survived the gunshot wound. He is currently facing four felony charges stemming from the incident.

With a goal to provide transparency to the public, the Hollister Police Department has prepared and released a critical incident video containing police body camera footage of the incident.

HPD cautions the video contains graphic content that some will find disturbing and viewer discretion is advised.

English: https://youtu.be/ptt_kBmJJIk

Spanish: https://youtu.be/zbjkZH-HF5A