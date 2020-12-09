Hollister Police Department reports officer-involved shooting

Per department policy, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

In a press release on Dec. 8, the Hollister Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting of an armed suspect. Per department policy, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

Police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at a home on Kimberly Court. Officers located a man that allegedly threatened family members, was armed with a knife and refused to cooperate or to put the knife down. According to the release, one officer discharged his firearm and wounded the suspect. The suspect was transported to a trauma hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

On Dec. 8 around 7:30 a.m. SCR911 received a 911 hang-up call from a home located on the 1100 block of Kimberly Court. When dispatchers attempted to call back they received a request for help advising an adult family member was possibly violent and had access to kitchen knives.

Two officers arrived on scene and contacted the family members. As they were talking with family members, police said the suspect approached the officers and refused to remove his hands from his pockets. When officers attempted to speak with the man inside the house, the suspect was uncooperative and eventually produced a large knife. He proceeded to start a fire by turning on the stove and placing items on the ignited burner. He stood between the fire and the officers and began to throw several items at the officers, including one item that was on fire.

Police said the suspect continued to throw furniture and other items around the room and threatened both officers, and attempts to deescalate were unsuccessful. At one point an officer discharged one round from his service weapon. The round struck the suspect in the abdomen at which time the suspect dropped the knife. Officers immediately secured the suspect and rendered first aid until medics arrived on scene. The suspect was transported to a trauma hospital and is reported in stable condition.

In the effort for full transparency, the Hollister Police Department has requested the assistance of the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office, the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to assist and is conducting the investigation of the shooting. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office are supporting in any way necessary the complete investigation.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has experience investigating officer-involved shootings and the Hollister Police Department noted in the release it is grateful for their assistance and the assistance of the San Benito Sheriff’s Office and the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Police body camera video will be released when the investigation is completed or within 45 days.