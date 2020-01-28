Hollister Police Department rescues child at Rancho San Justo Middle School

Student was stuck on softball backstop.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

On Jan. 15, a special needs student climbed to the top of a backstop at a local school and could not get down safely. School staff along with police, fire and a construction crew onsite came together to rescue the student.

According to a recent release, during the morning hours of school at Rancho San Justo Middle School, a special needs student climbed the softball backstop before she could be stopped by staff. The structure is made from a chain-link fence material. School staff attempted to convince the student to come down, but she climbed to a point where she could not come back down safely on her own.

School staff immediately contacted the police department, the release said. Officer Guadalupe Pompa and Officer Julio Martinez quickly arrived and requested fire personnel to respond with a ladder. While waiting for fire personnel, Officer Martinez climbed up the backstop and stayed with the student to help keep her calm.

Personnel realized there was a construction crew working at the school and they had a large scissor lift. The crew was able to bring the scissor lift to the top of the backstop and successfully and safely rescue the student and the officer.

“The school district is thankful to Officer Pompa and Officer Martinez for their excellent work,” said Hollister School District Superintendent Diego Ochoa. “This situation was handled with the highest level of care and concern for our student.”

The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the school staff for their quick action and the teamwork displayed by everyone focused on the safety of the student.