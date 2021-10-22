Hollister Police Department to conduct a drug take back event on Oct. 23

Usual methods for disposing of unused medicines such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct its 20th drug-take-back event on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Target parking lot, 1790 Airline Highway. The event is in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The service is free and anonymous.

“Last fall Americans turned in nearly 493 tons (more than 985,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 4,587 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,153 of its state and local law enforcement partners,” the release states. “Overall, in its 19 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 13.5 million pounds—approximately 6,842 tons—of pills.”

Hollister police said this initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” the release states. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”

According to the release, The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

It continues to state that Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 23rd Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.