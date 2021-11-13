Hollister police investigate early morning fatal vehicle collision

The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts by law enforcement.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it is investigating a fatal vehicle/pedestrian collision on San Felipe Road.

According to police, at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 12, police officers responded to the area of San Felipe Road and McCloskey/Wright Road for a report of a person struck by a car.

“Officers arrived and located a man down on the roadway with severe injuries. He was unresponsive and officers immediately began life saving efforts,” police said. “Three officers took turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until fire and medical personnel arrived on scene.”

Police said the man was unresponsive to life saving attempts and suffered extreme trauma from the collision. After an evaluation by fire personnel, he was pronounced dead.

“The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was driving northbound on San Felipe Road when the car struck the pedestrian,” police said. “The driver advised he did not see the person walking in the roadway. The driver was one of the callers to 911 and is cooperating with the police. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.”

The deceased 49-year-old man had a last known address from the San Jose area. His identity is being withheld at this time until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Macierz at the Hollister Police Department at 831-638-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.