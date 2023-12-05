Lea este articulo en español aquí.

At 5:21 p.m. Dec. 4 Hollister Police Department (HPD) units were dispatched following a report of a shooting that had occurred on Westside Blvd. between Apricot and C St. according to HPD’s Facebook page.

According to HPD a preliminary investigation indicated a silver sedan pulled up next to a vehicle with two occupants. Following a verbal exchange, the suspects in the silver vehicle produced a handgun and fired several times into the other vehicle.

There were no injuries resulting from the shooting but one of the occupants of the victim vehicle suffered minor injuries from falling glass debris.

The suspects appeared to be juveniles, and police believe the incident was gang related.

Hollister Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Bo Leland, told Benitolink on Dec. 5 the Department could not release any other information at this time since it is an on going investigation. Referring to the information on Facebook he said, “This is all we can say at this time.” He added “we might have more information in a few days.”

Police ask anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 831-636-4331. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

