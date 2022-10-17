Hollister police investigating Oct. 16 shooting

Incident occurred on the 1400 block of Fourth Street.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

Hollister Police announced it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Oct. 16.

According to the Facebook post, at 5:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting victim and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had been transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said the victim suffered a superficial gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

The post said the police located and processed the shooting scene and other related evidence. “The victim was uncooperative with our investigation,” police said. It added other people it contacted related to the case were also uncooperative.