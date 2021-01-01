Hollister Police investigating suspicious death

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

Hollister police were called to a report of a vehicle collision on Dec. 30 and located a man with a severe injury to his chest who later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death and are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

A recent release stated that on Dec. 30, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Seventh Street for a report of a vehicle collision where the driver was possibly trying to get away. Officers responded and located the vehicle—a 2014 white Mercedes Benz sedan—in Brown’s Alley between Seventh and Sixth Street with the male driver sitting in the driver’s seat.

Police said the vehicle had collided with a fence and the car had moderate damage. However, the driver had a bleeding chest injury and difficulty breathing. Fire and medical staff responded and transported the driver to Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

The driver later died of his injuries. According to medical staff, the driver had a severe injury to his chest. Police do not believe this injury occurred as a result of the collision and are treating this as a suspicious death.

The identification of the 32-year-old man is pending notification of next of kin. However, police are releasing an image of the vehicle in question that was captured about a half hour before the incident in the city’s downtown camera network. Police are asking if anyone noticed this vehicle in the area on Dec. 30 or if they have any information in regards to this death to contact HPD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Torres at (831) 638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.