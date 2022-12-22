Police / Fire

Hollister police make arrest following robbery in progress call

Police Chief Carlos Reynoso says investigation revealed there was no robbery in progress.
Hollister Police Department vehicle. BenitoLink photo
Hollister Police Department told BenitoLink it arrested a 24-year-old male Dec. 21 for charges of possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a California ID of someone else and of suspected fentanyl pills.

Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said that on Dec. 21 around 7:45 p.m., Ulta Beauty employees reported a robbery in progress and advised there was a man in the store wearing a ski mask.

He added that when the police officers arrived at the store located 1260 E. Park Street, they contacted the alleged suspect pointed out by store employees and determined there was no robbery occurring but said officers discovered the alleged suspect in possession of the items mentioned above.

