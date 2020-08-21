Hollister Police planning Aug. 22 DUI and license checkpoint

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

The Hollister Police Department will conduct a weekend DUI and drivers license checkpoint within city limits on Aug. 22.

The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes, police said in a recent press release. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

In the United States, this crime led to 10,497 deaths and nearly 290,000 serious injuries in 2016 because someone failed to designate a sober driver.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes. Drugs which may impair driving not only include illegal narcotics, but many prescription drugs, marijuana, and some over-the-counter medications.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Hollister Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to report drunk driver by calling 9-1-1.