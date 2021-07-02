Hollister Police planning DUI/driver’s license checkpoint this weekend

Officers will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing.

The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on July 4 at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 6 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. Hollister PD supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI, according to the release.

It goes to state that the deterrent effect of high visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.

DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

“Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily,” the release states. “When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes. Everyone should be mindful that if you’re taking medication, prescription or over-the-counter, drinking even small amounts of alcohol can greatly intensify the impairment affects.”

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30% of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14%) than did for alcohol (7.3 %). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4%, slightly more than alcohol.

HPD offers these reminders to ensure you have a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:

Decide before you go out whether you plan to drink or drive. You can’t do both.

If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver before going out or map out another safe way to get home by taxi, ride-share or public transportation. You can also look up designated driver services in your area using the National Directory of Designated Driver Services (NDDDS).

See your friend or other patron impaired trying to get behind the wheel? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to get where they are going safely.

Report drunk drivers – Call 911.

People are encouraged to be a part of the designated driver very important person (“DDVIP”) program. As a DDVIP, you can ensure those drinking get home safely and get rewarded for it. Partnering bars and restaurants statewide have created non-alcoholic specialty drinks (“DDrinks”) for sober drivers.

Getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI is not! Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500, according to the release. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Hollister Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Hollister PD also released a statement asking residents to be safe over the three-day holiday weekend as families and friends get together.

The Hollister Police Department will have additional officers on patrol over the 4th of July weekend looking for drivers suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Help Keep the roads safe by slowing down, designating a sober driver, and be calm and courteous to others when traveling over the holiday weekend,” said Chief Carlos Reynoso.

According to AAA Southern California, travel volumes in the state are expected to be above pre-pandemic levels (2020) and 46.1% higher compared to last July 4. Allow extra time to get to your destination.

According to the California Highway Patrol , 36 people were killed in collisions during the Fourth of July Maximum Enforcement Period from July 3 to July 7 last year. Highway patrol officers arrested more than 1,300 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Hollister Police reminds the public that alcohol is not the only thing that impairs your ability to drive safely. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may also impair.

In the release HPD offered the following guidelines: If you are celebrating or playing host, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If you see people leaving who have been drinking, check on how they are getting home. If you see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, call 9-1-1.

