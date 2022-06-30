Hollister Police to conduct extra enforcement over holiday weekend

Police will be looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced that this weekend and through July 4, it will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers and motorcycle riders for violations and those suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police said funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The releases said in 2020, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 41% involved alcohol. It added that according to AAA Southern California, more than five million Californians will travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Police said that driving under the influence includes impairment from alcohol, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana.

Police shared the following tips to motorists:

Drivers

Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.

Use your signal when changing lanes.

Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

Motorcyclists

Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear.

Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Don’t assume drivers see you: signal in advance when changing lanes, watch for turning vehicles.

Although lane splitting is legal, it is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.

“If you are hosting friends and family for barbecues and watching fireworks shows, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated drivers and monitor who is drinking,” police said. “If you see people leaving who have been drinking, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.”

Police added that if you see someone who appears impaired or is driving recklessly, call 9-1-1.