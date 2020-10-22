Hollister police to hold drug take back event

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department .

The Hollister Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host a drug take back event on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will give residents the opportunity to rid their homes of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Medications for disposal can be brought to 1790 Airline Hwy (parking lot). The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

According to a recent press release, last fall Americans turned in nearly 441 tons of prescription drugs at nearly 6,174 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,896 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 18 previous take back events, DEA and its partners have taken in approximately 6,349 tons of pills.

The initiative addresses a public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. The release said rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or the Oct. 24 take back event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.