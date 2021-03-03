Hollister Pregnancy Center to hold outdoor book fair

Book fair to take place March 3 from 2-4 p.m.

Information provided by Hollister Pregnancy Center.

On March 3, the Hollister Pregnancy Center will hold an outdoor book fair at 483 Fifth Street (across from the library). The fair will run from 2-4 p.m.

According to a recent release, all books are gently used and most in excellent condition. Available books to include “Where the Wild Things Are” to “Madeline,” “The Giving Tree” to “The Velveteen Rabbit.”

Attendees will receive a free bookmark and HPC reusable grocery bag with every purchase, while supplies last.