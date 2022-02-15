Hollister Recreation organizes Cupid Express

Over 150 balloon bouquets were ordered and delivered to friends, family, and local businesses.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Leila Sadeghian

On Feb. 14, Hollister Recreation organized its annual Cupid Express, where volunteers put together balloon bouquets and delivered them all around town. Each bouquet was $12 and included candy or a rose.

Preparation for the event took place at the Veterans Memorial Building located on 649 San Benito Street. A few volunteers, including Councilman Rick Perez, dressed as Cupid (red shirts, white wings and a bow and arrow) to deliver the gifts.

Over 150 balloon bouquets were ordered and delivered to friends, family, and local businesses.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.