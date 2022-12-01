Hollister Recreation to host breakfast and photos with Santa

The event is free to the first 250 children ages 12 and under. Tickets available online and at three locations.

Information provided by the Hollister Recreation Department. Informacion en español disponible al final.

The Hollister Recreation Department announced it’s hosting breakfast and photos with Santa Dec. 3 from 8-11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building located on San Benito Street.

“Come enjoy all you can eat pancakes with a serving of sausage and a drink,” the release said. “When you finish your feast take part in some fun crafts or take a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.”

Hollister Recreation said tickets can be purchased online or in person at Hollister Recreation, 300 West Street. Tickets will also be available at the Veterans’ Memorial Building (649 San Benito Street) the day of the event. The event is free to the first 250 children ages 12 and under.

El departamento de recreación de Hollister anuncio que alojara desayuno y fotos con Santa el 3 de Diciembre entre las 8-11 a.m. en el edificio Veterans Memorial Building localizado en la calle San Benito.

“Ven a disfrutar de todos los panqueques que puedas comer con una porción de salchicha y una bebida,” dijo el comunicado. “Cuando terminen, participen en algunas manualidades divertidas o tome una foto con el Sr. y la Sra. Claus.”

El departamento dijo que los boletos se pueden comprar en línea o en persona en Hollister Recreation, 300 West Street. Los boletos también estarán disponibles en la puerta del Edificio Conmemorativo de los Veteranos (649 San Benito Street) el día del evento. El evento sera gratis para los primeros 250 niños menores de 12 años.