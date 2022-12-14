Hollister releases survey on RV ordinance

The city says it has received complaints about the ordinance's restrictions.

Information provided by City of Hollister

The city of Hollister released a survey regarding its recreational vehicle ordinance. The survey is available online and at City Hall, located on 375 Fifth Street, until Jan. 3.

The news release said the City Council received a recreational vehicle ordinance report from the Hollister Police Department on Dec. 5. It added that over the last few months, several complaints have come forward to Hollister City Council regarding the current ordinance.

“The most common complaint stems from the current ordinance not allowing recreational vehicles (motor home, boat, toy hauler, trailer, or utility trailer) to be parked in residential driveways,” the release said. “Some complaints are also regarding not being allowed to park recreational vehicles on city streets.”

The release said residents say they cannot find any storage locations with available spaces to rent and complained of the inconvenience involved in retrieving their recreational vehicles from storage, loading them, and unloading them when used for trips.

It added staff provided the City Council with recommended updates to the current city ordinances, the City Council provided initial feedback and directed staff to return with a revised set of recreational vehicle related ordinances at its Jan. 17, meeting for discussion and possible adoption.

“It is important for the city to not only hear from residents who own recreational vehicles and trailers, but our residents who do not own these vehicles to hear their thoughts on them being stored in driveways and city streets,” the release said.

The results of the survey will be published in the Jan. 17 meeting materials and will be provided to the City Council for review.

To complete the Recreational Vehicle Ordinance Survey, please visit https://form.jotform.com/ 223435661572053.