Hollister resident dies in vehicle crash near Ridgemark

California Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Hollister resident Ruben Joshua Flores III, 20.

According to Sgt. Bryan Penney with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, on July 24, around 2 a.m San Benito County deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 25, south of Ridgemark.

“Upon arrival deputies met with medical help where the driver had passed away,” said Penney.

He added California Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

CHP officer Alfredo Uribe told BenitoLink he did not have information about the accident and that he would provide it when he obtained it. He has not responded to BenitoLink’s request for updates.