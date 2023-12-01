Editor’s note: Mo Ismail (featured in the article) is the brother of BenitoLink’s marketing/development coordinator Mo Ismail. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Hollister resident Mo Ismail, 19, left Hollister on Nov. 30 for Walnut, California, with the goal of not returning until he had earned a trophy.

Ismail is part of the Evergreen Valley Community College soccer team competing Dec. 1 for a spot in the California Community College Athletic Association’s men’s soccer championship. Playing for championships is a position he is familiar with as he’s won several titles at the youth level in state and national competitions.

Ismail credits the hard work put in during the preseason for his and the team’s recent successes.

“It’s been one great season so far,” he said.

Evergreen finished second in the Coast-North conference with a 10-3 record and an overall record of 17-3-3. In the regional playoffs, they defeated Modesto 5-2 in the first round and tied with De Anza and Merced 2-2 and 1-1, respectively. In the last two games the team advanced on penalty kicks.

EVC Men’s Soccer team after winning regional playoffs and advancing to the state final 4. Photo by Ryan Quintero.

“Our journey to get here has been exciting and has been eventful,” Evergreen College Coach Simon Cook said.

For Ismail playing as a wing back, which requires the player to cover most of the field on one side, he prides himself in his conditioning work, knowing he is expected to play defense and offense between the penalty boxes.

“Evergreen really fit me because I’m more of a box-to-box player,” Ismail said. “I can attack pretty well and I can defend pretty well and have a lot of stamina. In Evergreen we play with wing backs so it kind of fit me perfectly.

Mo Ismail versus De Anza College. Photo by Ryan Quintero.

Cook said Ismail’s greatest strengths are his endurance and competitiveness, and among this team is the player who has developed most quickly.

“He’s really blossomed in Junior College with the added a little bit of weight and size to him,” Cook said. “I think that’s helped him prosper.”

But that is not all Ismail brings to the pitch. Cook said he is good with the ball and can create scoring opportunities.

“He is a very valuable player in both the defensive and attacking part of our game,” Cook said.

As for the championship tournament taking place just south of Los Angeles, he said anybody can win it.

“We are just trying to prepare our guys to showcase themselves well,” he said. “If all the players try their hardest to put on good performances that’s all we can ask. If that means we score a couple of goals and win the game, that’s a bonus.”

Ismail feels the team is prepared for the competition.

“We’re known for being the hardest working team on the field no matter who we play, ” he said. “We’re also very great technically. El Camino will be a hard team to play but I think we’ll for sure outwork them.”

Evergreen is scheduled to face El Camino Community College on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The winner faces the winner of the other semifinal game between Santa Rosa and Cuyamaca for the state title on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., also in Walnut.

