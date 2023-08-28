Two Hollister residents, Holden and Brittany Renz, placed second in their respective division in the San Jose Spartan Super 10K held Aug. 26.

Holden finished with a time of 1:56:44 in the male 30-34 division and Brittany finished with a time of 2:35:08 in the female 25-29 division.

The various Spartan races were held Aug. 26-27 at Paicines Ranch. This is the second year the ranch hosts the event.

Jason Laurent from San Carlos, CA taking on the obstacle known as the Beater. Photo by Chris Mora. The start of the San Jose Spartan Race held at Paicines Ranch. Photo by Chris Mora. Competitors racing through the barbed wire crawl and then the dunk wall. Photo by Chris Mora. The slip wall obstacle. Photo by Chris Mora. Competitors taking on the Hercules hoist (left) and the multi Rig. Photo by Chris Mora. Stephanie Soto from Carlsbad, CA climbing over the inverted wall. Photo by Chris Mora. The z-wall obstacle. Photo by Chris Mora.

The top finishers can be found below. The complete results can be found here.

San Jose Spartan Super 10K (Aug. 27)

Female:

POSITION NAME HOMETOWN FINAL TIME 1 ALYSON CARLYON STEWART DEMING, WA (USA) 1:23:35 2 RACHEL MUNOZ PALMDALE, CA (USA) 1:26:00 3 NICOLE MCMANUS CLOVIS, CA (USA) 1:27:46 4 AMANDA SCHNEIDER USTER (SWI) 1:28:40 5 CINDY RAMIREZ-SMITH ATASCADERO, CA (USA) 2:02:36

Male:

1 JEFF SHADY CARMEL VALLEY, CA (USA) 1:04:24 2 ETHAN BROWN REDLANDS, CA (USA) 1:05:30 3 JOHN HOWARD III SACRAMENTO, CA (USA) 1:06:17 4 JHOVANY MENDOZA PLEASANT HILL, CA (USA) 1:06:38 5 SHAUN LEBLANC FOLSOM, CA (USA) 1:19:46

San Jose Spartan Sprint 5K

Female:

1 AMANDA SCHNEIDER USTER, (SWI) 49:34 2 ELIA FIGUEROA FRESNO, CA (USA) 51:15 3 ALYSON CARLYON STEWART DEMING, WA (USA) 51:41 4 RACHEL MUNOZ PALMDALE, CA (USA) 55:39

Male:

1 JHOVANY MENDOZA PLEASANT HILL, CA (USA) 40:59 2 ETHAN BROWN REDLANDS, CA (USA) 44:33 3 JEFF SHADY CARMEL VALLEY, CA (USA) 46:16 4 LUIS ROGEL RIVERSIDE, CA (USA) 50:33 5 KAI HUBER OCEANSIDE, CA (USA) 53:09

San Jose Spartan Beast 21K

Female:

1 RACHEL MUNOZ PALMDALE, CA (USA) 3:15:43 2 MORGAN HAWKINS MILL VALLEY, CA (USA) 3:21:25 3 ALYSON CARLYON STEWART DEMING, WA (USA) 3:24:49 4 ELIA FIGUEROA FRESNO, CA (USA) 3:36:32 5 AMANDA SCHNEIDER USTER (SWI) 3:38:09

Male:

1 GRADY JACKSON SAN FRANCISCO, CA (USA) 2:26:33 2 ETHAN BROWN REDLANDS, CA (USA) 2:40:19 3 JOHN HOWARD III SACRAMENTO, CA (USA) 2:41:51 4 BOSTON FUHRIMAN MORGAN, UT (USA) 2:54:18 5 LUIS ROGEL RIVERSIDE, CA (USA) 2:58:22

