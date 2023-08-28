Two Hollister residents, Holden and Brittany Renz, placed second in their respective division in the San Jose Spartan Super 10K held Aug. 26.
Holden finished with a time of 1:56:44 in the male 30-34 division and Brittany finished with a time of 2:35:08 in the female 25-29 division.
The various Spartan races were held Aug. 26-27 at Paicines Ranch. This is the second year the ranch hosts the event.
The top finishers can be found below. The complete results can be found here.
San Jose Spartan Super 10K (Aug. 27)
Female:
|POSITION
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|FINAL TIME
|1
|ALYSON CARLYON STEWART
|DEMING, WA (USA)
|1:23:35
|2
|RACHEL MUNOZ
|PALMDALE, CA (USA)
|1:26:00
|3
|NICOLE MCMANUS
|CLOVIS, CA (USA)
|1:27:46
|4
|AMANDA SCHNEIDER
|USTER (SWI)
|1:28:40
|5
|CINDY RAMIREZ-SMITH
|ATASCADERO, CA (USA)
|2:02:36
Male:
|1
|JEFF SHADY
|CARMEL VALLEY, CA (USA)
|1:04:24
|2
|ETHAN BROWN
|REDLANDS, CA (USA)
|1:05:30
|3
|JOHN HOWARD III
|SACRAMENTO, CA (USA)
|1:06:17
|4
|JHOVANY MENDOZA
|PLEASANT HILL, CA (USA)
|1:06:38
|5
|SHAUN LEBLANC
|FOLSOM, CA (USA)
|1:19:46
San Jose Spartan Sprint 5K
Female:
|1
|AMANDA SCHNEIDER
|USTER, (SWI)
|49:34
|2
|ELIA FIGUEROA
|FRESNO, CA (USA)
|51:15
|3
|ALYSON CARLYON STEWART
|DEMING, WA (USA)
|51:41
|4
|RACHEL MUNOZ
|PALMDALE, CA (USA)
|55:39
Male:
|1
|JHOVANY MENDOZA
|PLEASANT HILL, CA (USA)
|40:59
|2
|ETHAN BROWN
|REDLANDS, CA (USA)
|44:33
|3
|JEFF SHADY
|CARMEL VALLEY, CA (USA)
|46:16
|4
|LUIS ROGEL
|RIVERSIDE, CA (USA)
|50:33
|5
|KAI HUBER
|OCEANSIDE, CA (USA)
|53:09
San Jose Spartan Beast 21K
Female:
|1
|RACHEL MUNOZ
|PALMDALE, CA (USA)
|3:15:43
|2
|MORGAN HAWKINS
|MILL VALLEY, CA (USA)
|3:21:25
|3
|ALYSON CARLYON STEWART
|DEMING, WA (USA)
|3:24:49
|4
|ELIA FIGUEROA
|FRESNO, CA (USA)
|3:36:32
|5
|AMANDA SCHNEIDER
|USTER (SWI)
|3:38:09
Male:
|1
|GRADY JACKSON
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA (USA)
|2:26:33
|2
|ETHAN BROWN
|REDLANDS, CA (USA)
|2:40:19
|3
|JOHN HOWARD III
|SACRAMENTO, CA (USA)
|2:41:51
|4
|BOSTON FUHRIMAN
|MORGAN, UT (USA)
|2:54:18
|5
|LUIS ROGEL
|RIVERSIDE, CA (USA)
|2:58:22
