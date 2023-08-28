Racers climbing the A-frame cargo. Photo by Chris Mora.
Two Hollister residents, Holden and Brittany Renz, placed second in their respective division in the San Jose Spartan Super 10K held Aug. 26.

Holden finished with a time of 1:56:44 in the male 30-34 division and Brittany finished with a time of 2:35:08 in the female 25-29 division.

The various Spartan races were held Aug. 26-27 at Paicines Ranch. This is the second year the ranch hosts the event.

Jason Laurent from San Carlos, CA taking on the obstacle known as the Beater. Photo by Chris Mora.
The start of the San Jose Spartan Race held at Paicines Ranch. Photo by Chris Mora.
Competitors racing through the barbed wire crawl and then the dunk wall. Photo by Chris Mora.
The slip wall obstacle. Photo by Chris Mora.
Competitors taking on the Hercules hoist (left) and the multi Rig. Photo by Chris Mora.
Stephanie Soto from Carlsbad, CA climbing over the inverted wall. Photo by Chris Mora.
The z-wall obstacle. Photo by Chris Mora.
The top finishers can be found below. The complete results can be found here.

San Jose Spartan Super 10K (Aug. 27)

Female:

POSITIONNAMEHOMETOWNFINAL TIME
1ALYSON CARLYON STEWARTDEMING, WA (USA)1:23:35
2RACHEL MUNOZPALMDALE, CA (USA)1:26:00
3NICOLE MCMANUSCLOVIS, CA (USA)1:27:46
4AMANDA SCHNEIDERUSTER (SWI)1:28:40
5CINDY RAMIREZ-SMITHATASCADERO, CA (USA)2:02:36

Male:

1 JEFF SHADY CARMEL VALLEY, CA (USA)1:04:24
2ETHAN BROWNREDLANDS, CA (USA)1:05:30
3JOHN HOWARD IIISACRAMENTO, CA (USA)1:06:17
4JHOVANY MENDOZAPLEASANT HILL, CA (USA)1:06:38
5SHAUN LEBLANCFOLSOM, CA (USA)1:19:46

San Jose Spartan Sprint 5K

Female:

1AMANDA SCHNEIDERUSTER, (SWI)49:34
2ELIA FIGUEROAFRESNO, CA (USA)51:15
3ALYSON CARLYON STEWARTDEMING, WA (USA)51:41
4RACHEL MUNOZPALMDALE, CA (USA)55:39

Male:

1JHOVANY MENDOZAPLEASANT HILL, CA (USA)40:59
2ETHAN BROWNREDLANDS, CA (USA)44:33
3JEFF SHADYCARMEL VALLEY, CA (USA)46:16
4LUIS ROGELRIVERSIDE, CA (USA)50:33
5KAI HUBEROCEANSIDE, CA (USA)53:09

San Jose Spartan Beast 21K

Female:

1RACHEL MUNOZPALMDALE, CA (USA)3:15:43
2MORGAN HAWKINSMILL VALLEY, CA (USA)3:21:25
3ALYSON CARLYON STEWARTDEMING, WA (USA)3:24:49
4ELIA FIGUEROAFRESNO, CA (USA)3:36:32
5AMANDA SCHNEIDERUSTER (SWI)3:38:09

Male:

1GRADY JACKSONSAN FRANCISCO, CA (USA)2:26:33
2ETHAN BROWNREDLANDS, CA (USA)2:40:19
3JOHN HOWARD IIISACRAMENTO, CA (USA)2:41:51
4BOSTON FUHRIMANMORGAN, UT (USA)2:54:18
5LUIS ROGELRIVERSIDE, CA (USA)2:58:22

