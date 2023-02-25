Hollister road project recognized by public works association

Traffic-calming measures have resulted in reduced vehicle-pedestrian collisions and speeds, and increased full stops, according to study.

On February 8, 2023, the City of Hollister received special recognition for its Central Avenue Traffic Calming Project (Project) by the Monterey Bay Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA). The Project was deemed a Project of Merit for Transportation Projects Less than $5,000,000.

The City of Hollister evaluated potential traffic calming improvements along Central Avenue to control vehicle speeds, improve accessibility for bikes and pedestrians, and to develop a safer path for students to walk and bike to Calaveras School. The City of Hollister sought to install immediate and cost-effective roadway improvements focused on enhancing traffic operations and traffic calming in the residential neighborhoods. This scope of work included traffic calming data collection, traffic calming evaluation, public meetings with the neighborhoods, and the installation of traffic calming measures along 7,500 linear feet of Central Avenue from Marguerite Drive to Locust Avenue. Based on existing conditions, striped medians, digital speed indicator signs, delineators, rubber curb bulb outs, and traffic circles were installed.

“Providing a safer route for children to walk and bike to school was the main focus of this project. This project was guided by direct feedback from the residents along Central Avenue and the results have demonstrated the effectiveness of our efforts,” said Rolan Resendiz, District 2 City Councilmember. At the February 21, 2023 Hollister City Council meeting, the Council received a presentation on the Central Avenue Traffic Calming After-Study.

Highlights of the After-Study include:

A reduction of collisions with bicycles or pedestrians from 3.4 per annum to 2.0 per annum.

A 10% reduction in 85 th percentile speeds along the Project route.

percentile speeds along the Project route. An increase in drivers coming to a full stop from 26% to 49% at the intersection of Central Avenue and Felice Drive.

A reduction in rolling stops from 68% to 49% at the intersection of Central Avenue and Felice Drive.

To view the Central Avenue Traffic Calming After Study, please visit: https://hollister.ca.gov/wp- content/uploads/2023/02/ CentralAvenue- TrafficCalmingAfterStudy.pdf.

American Public Works Association:

The American Public Works Association (APWA) serves professionals in all aspects of public works—a fact that sets it apart from other organizations and makes it an effective voice of public works throughout North America. With a worldwide membership more than 30,000 strong, APWA includes not only personnel from local, county, state/province, and federal agencies, but also private sector personnel who supply products and services to those professionals. Membership in APWA is open to any individual, agency, or corporation with an interest in public works and infrastructure issues.