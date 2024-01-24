Information provided by Kristina Chavez Wyatt. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Celebrating its 40th year, the Rotary Club of Hollister is hosting the Annual Mission 10 Race in historic San Juan Bautista the morning of Saturday, January 17.

All proceeds from this event will stay in San Benito County and be used for local high school scholarships and community grants. Last year, the Rotary Club of Hollister was able to award 33 scholarships to local high school students.

The event features four races, a 1/2 marathon, 10 mile, 5k and 1 mile Kids Fun Run. All races start and finish in front of the historic and beautiful Mission San Juan Bautista.

Event information and registration is available online at Mission10.com

The area is rural and the course takes runners through farm land and up the Anzar hills.

Awards run three deep in standard age categories. The 1/2 marathon and 10 mile races (both USATF Distance Certified) are particularly good training for upcoming spring marathons. Theme teams encouraged and trophies will be awarded to top teams. (Please keep costumes family friendly)

Event Details:

Location: Mission Plaza, Second Street, San Juan Bautista, CA

Race Times: Half Marathon – 8:15a.m., 1 Mile Fun Run – 8:30a.m., 10 Mile Race 9:00a.m., 5 Kilometer Race 9:15a.m.

Race Day Registration: Begins at 7:15 am – arrive early as parking is limited. Download the registration form below.

Fees include Long sleeve dri-tech t-shirt and finisher medal. Great training for marathon base. All races except the Kids Fun Run are timed with awards.

THANK YOU to generous event sponsors!

Medal Sponsor ($5000):

San Juan Oaks Golf Club

Top of T-Shirt Sponsor ($3000)

Hollister Ace Hardware

Fun Run T-Shirt Sponsor ($2000):

Mechanics Bank

Major Sponsors ($1500 and above):

DiBuduo & Defendis Insurance Brokers

Hollister Super & Windmill Market

San Juan Oaks Golf Club

$1000 Sponsors:

Anderson Homes

Casa de Fruta

Corbin

Crown Sanitation (In-Kind)

Edward Jones – Kyle Sharp

Graniterock

Greenwood Motors

Heritage Bank of Commerce

John Smith Road Landfill

Maria Cid Insurance

Paine’s Restaurant

Ridgemark Realty

Media Sponsor ($6000 value):

KSBW (In-Kind)

Sponsors ($500 and above):

Balbas & Tiffany Law Firm

Breen Law Firm

Crossfit San Benito

Damn Good Water

Hollister High School (In-Kind)

Marcus Building Systems

Pinnacle Bank

RJR Recycling

San Benito Engineering & Surveying, Inc.

TTI Developers – Ted Intravia

$250 Sponsors:

California Mutual Insurance

Farmhouse Communications

Hollister Paint Company

Nino Realty

The Rotary Club of Hollister is recruiting members, program presenters and welcomes guests. Please join us at our weekly lunch Noon-1PM at Paine’s Restaurant, 421 East Street, downtown Hollister. Contact us via our website.