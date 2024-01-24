Information provided by Kristina Chavez Wyatt. Lea este articulo en español aqui.
Celebrating its 40th year, the Rotary Club of Hollister is hosting the Annual Mission 10 Race in historic San Juan Bautista the morning of Saturday, January 17.
All proceeds from this event will stay in San Benito County and be used for local high school scholarships and community grants. Last year, the Rotary Club of Hollister was able to award 33 scholarships to local high school students.
The event features four races, a 1/2 marathon, 10 mile, 5k and 1 mile Kids Fun Run. All races start and finish in front of the historic and beautiful Mission San Juan Bautista.
Event information and registration is available online at Mission10.com
The area is rural and the course takes runners through farm land and up the Anzar hills.
Awards run three deep in standard age categories. The 1/2 marathon and 10 mile races (both USATF Distance Certified) are particularly good training for upcoming spring marathons. Theme teams encouraged and trophies will be awarded to top teams. (Please keep costumes family friendly)
Event Details:
- Location: Mission Plaza, Second Street, San Juan Bautista, CA
- Race Times: Half Marathon – 8:15a.m., 1 Mile Fun Run – 8:30a.m., 10 Mile Race 9:00a.m., 5 Kilometer Race 9:15a.m.
- Race Day Registration: Begins at 7:15 am – arrive early as parking is limited. Download the registration form below.
Fees include Long sleeve dri-tech t-shirt and finisher medal. Great training for marathon base. All races except the Kids Fun Run are timed with awards.
THANK YOU to generous event sponsors!
Medal Sponsor ($5000):
San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Top of T-Shirt Sponsor ($3000)
Hollister Ace Hardware
Fun Run T-Shirt Sponsor ($2000):
Mechanics Bank
Major Sponsors ($1500 and above):
DiBuduo & Defendis Insurance Brokers
Hollister Super & Windmill Market
San Juan Oaks Golf Club
$1000 Sponsors:
Anderson Homes
Casa de Fruta
Corbin
Crown Sanitation (In-Kind)
Edward Jones – Kyle Sharp
Graniterock
Greenwood Motors
Heritage Bank of Commerce
John Smith Road Landfill
Maria Cid Insurance
Paine’s Restaurant
Ridgemark Realty
Media Sponsor ($6000 value):
KSBW (In-Kind)
Sponsors ($500 and above):
Balbas & Tiffany Law Firm
Breen Law Firm
Crossfit San Benito
Damn Good Water
Hollister High School (In-Kind)
Marcus Building Systems
Pinnacle Bank
RJR Recycling
San Benito Engineering & Surveying, Inc.
TTI Developers – Ted Intravia
$250 Sponsors:
California Mutual Insurance
Farmhouse Communications
Hollister Paint Company
Nino Realty
The Rotary Club of Hollister is recruiting members, program presenters and welcomes guests. Please join us at our weekly lunch Noon-1PM at Paine’s Restaurant, 421 East Street, downtown Hollister. Contact us via our website.