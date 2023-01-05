Hollister School District appoints new trustee

The Hollister School District announced the it appointed Jose A. Perez, Jr. to provisionally fill the vacancy for Area 1. The position was previously held by Carla Torres-Deluna.
The vacancy occurred as a result of lack of candidates during the Nov. 8 general election.
The district said Perez will hold office until the November 2024 election unless a qualified petition calling for a special election is filed with the San Benito County Office of Education by Feb. 3.
According to his application, Perez works for SEIU 521, a union that represents over 50,000 employees in the Bay Area and Central Valley, where he enforces over 146 contracts for its members. He holds a jurisprudence doctorate from the Monterey College of Law.
According to the agenda, Kim O’Connor also applied for the vacancy and is a real estate broker and retired teacher/administrator. It also states she holds a master’s degree in administration and leadership.