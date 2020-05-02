Hollister School District gives info on registration for 2020-21 school year

Children who attended HSD in 2019-2020 are automatically enrolled for the next school year.

This article was contributed by the Hollister School District.

The Hollister School District would like to announce that registration is in full swing for the 2020-2021 school year. This registration is for any student that is new to the district in grades TK – 8.

Two ways to access enrollment forms:

On Site Enrollment Forms: To facilitate social distancing, we have set up “Registration Stations” outside of each school site. You can pick up a packet, take it home and fill it out, and then return it to our secured drop boxes at your school site. Our office staff will check those drop boxes each day. Online Enrollment Forms: You may also print the enrollment forms at www.hesd.org by selecting the “Parents” tab and then the “Enrollment” tab. You will then click on the “Registration Forms” button to access the forms.

Children that attended the Hollister School District in 2019-2020 are automatically enrolled for 2020-2021. Please share this information with friends and family in our school community. We look forward to partnering with you and your child to make the 2020-2021 school year the absolute best learning experience in San Benito County! For more information, please contact Director of Student Services Kip Ward at kward@hesd.org