Hollister School District halts board meeting over ‘disruptions’

Parents say they attended peacefully to voice their opposition to student mask mandates.

Hollister School District Board of Trustees voting to go into closed session at the Jan. 25 meeting. Image from Youtube.

The Hollister School District halted its Jan. 25 Board of Trustees meeting due to “multiple disruptions” related to a protest by parents outside the meeting room.

The district said in a press release that trustees will meet to consider the agenda items at a later date, which will be made available to the public.

Though the district did not make a formal announcement, it published an agenda for a meeting scheduled Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

“We would like to thank the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office for responding Tuesday night to the Hollister School District Board Meeting,” the district said.

Sheriff’s Capt. Tom Keylon told BenitoLink that deputies were called to the HSD office for a disturbance around 6:30 p.m. He said a group of five or six people were at the district’s facility protesting the mask mandate and that a resident was holding a bullhorn.

“Once law enforcement got there they cooperated,” Keylon said.

HSD parent Alma Phillips said the protesters were not disruptive. She said as people were entering the meeting room at 2690 Cienega Road, the board announced that masks were required. Phillips said she complied, despite disagreeing with the rule, and that two women said they had a medical exemption.

She said that the two women complied with the board’s request to sit near the entrance. Then the board took a recess and asked the public to leave the room.

“We said no, and told them to go to their offices because we felt they would lock the doors and not let us back in,” Phillips said. “We were quiet and there peacefully.”

Following its recess, the board voted to postpone the meeting, Phillips said.

A video of the meeting shows the board convening its 4:30 p.m. closed session. A graphic appears, saying the board is in closed session. About two hours later, the graphic changes to say “Thanks for Joining” before the video ends about 10 minutes later.

Hollister School District Board of Trustee President Carla Torres-Deluna said there were “multiple disturbances and refusal to wear masks,” at the meeting. She referred BenitoLink to the press release for any additional information.

Phillips and HSD parent Celeste Bocanegra said they intended to voice their opposition to the mask mandate for students.

“We know COVID is real, but we are tired of being told what is best for our children,” Bocanegra said. “If others wish to put a face mask on their child, then so be it. Stop mandating our children to wear masks just because you are being funded by COVID money.”

Bocanegra said she called the sheriff’s department when the district was not allowing people into the meeting without masks.

Bocanegra said she is a part of a 240-member group called My Child My Choice demanding school districts to allow parents to choose about using masks.

“We are not here to co-parent with the Hollister School District,” Bocanegra said. “We are here to advocate for our children and begin the healing process. We want to stop traumatizing our children due to the mask wearing and segregation of the unvaccinated.”

HSD recently opted to allow the public to attend its meetings in person. Previously, while the board met in person, the public was limited to attending virtually or by phone.

“For the health and safety of all, masks are required upon entry to any district facility and, therefore, masks are required to attend in-person meetings for the Hollister School District,” the HSD release said.

It went on to state that for meetings held in person, members of the public may address the board during the three-minute public comment portion after each item. The public may also call (831) 630-6320 to enter the public comment queue. The call can be heard by the board and audience members.

Phillips said communicating with the school district virtually was not enough.

“When they don’t like what [the public] say, we get muted,” Phillips said. “When we send emails they don’t read it.” She added that when the board does read the public comments “they can’t express it how we express it.”

Phillips said she left the meeting “very upset.”

“I understand some people want their children to wear a mask. I don’t mind,” she said. “I want the right to choose for my children only. I don’t want to impose on other people.”

