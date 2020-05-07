Hollister School District names new principals

Board of Trustees recently approved Antonio Vela as principal of Rancho San Justo Middle School and Colleen Myers as principal of Cerra Vista Elementary.

This article was contributed by the Hollister School District.

The Hollister School District is excited to announce the appointment of two outstanding educators to school principal positions. The HSD Board of Trustees recently approved Antonio Vela as principal of Rancho San Justo Middle School and Colleen Myers as principal of Cerra Vista Elementary.

Antonio Vela joins Rancho San Justo Middle School with passion, excitement and a shared commitment to supporting the community. Mr. Vela’s experience in working with students dates back to 1991, where, as a college student, he discovered the importance of helping children connect with their potential. Mr. Vela spent his first eight years as an elementary school teacher, paying particular interest to becoming an expert at early literacy and second language acquisition. He worked in bilingual education and Reading Recovery, and developed expertise in ELD. Mr. Vela worked as a coordinator of English learner programs in the Hollister School District, where he helped increase reclassification rates, and played a lead role in studying the community’s interest in developing a dual language immersion school. He also worked as an administrator at the elementary school and secondary school levels.

“I have learned a great deal, and experienced a lot of success in building teams, quality systems, and shared leadership,” Vela said. “I am coming home with a sincere desire to support excellence in our community.”

As a lifelong learner himself, Vela is a doctoral student at St. Mary’s College studying research on trauma informed practices.

Colleen Myers is a 19-year veteran of the Hollister School District, having taught at Calaveras, Gabilan Hills, and Cerra Vista. She returns to the district with six years of administrator experience; serving two years as an assistant principal at Ladd Lane and four years as an administrator at the San Benito County Office of Education. She is currently concluding her educational leadership doctorate program, which has afforded her keen insight to leadership, organizational, and structural strategies. She brings with her a wide range of instructional knowledge and tenacity. Myers describes her leadership philosophy as valuing all voices, especially those of staff, students and parents.

“I thrive on personal interactions and relationships and value feedback, honesty, and mutual respect,” Myers said. “It goes without saying that I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff at Cerra Vista again.”

Superintendent Diego Ochoa said, “Both Mr. Vela and Mrs. Myers went through a very competitive process to become new principals in our district. I feel excited for the students, parents, and staff at both schools!”

Both Myers and Vela begin their new positions on July 1. For more information, contact Superintendent Ochoa at diego.ochoa@hesd.org