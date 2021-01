Registration opens Jan. 25 and closes Feb. 26.

Registration for Hollister School District transitional kindergarten and kindergarten classes in the 2021-22 school year is set to open Jan. 25 and close Feb. 26.

All incoming transitional kindergarten students (must be five years of age from Sept. 2 through Jan. 31) and kindergarten students (must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1) are encouraged to register.

