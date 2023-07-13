Information provided the Hollister School District

The Hollister School District is looking to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees due to a resignation.

The district will interview and select a new trustee for Area 1 as a provisional appointment due to a trustee’s resignation this week.

The deadline to apply is noon on Monday, July 17, 2023. Applicants will be invited to a public interview during the regular Board of Trustees meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. The board plans to make its provisional appointment following the interviews.

For interested applicants, five Areas make up the Hollister School District boundaries. Area 1 encompasses the north-central portion of the District and residents can see the precise boundaries on the attached District map.

Anyone with additional questions can call the District’s office at 831-630-6300.