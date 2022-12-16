Hollister School District seeks applicants for board vacancy

The open seat is for Area 1, which encompasses the north-central section of the Hollister district boundaries.

The Hollister School District announced it is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees due to a lack of candidates in the 2022 election.

The news release said the district is filling this appointment through a provisional appointment rather than an election.

The deadline to submit an application is 12 p.m. Jan. 3.

The release said candidates will be invited to a public interview session with the Board of Trustees scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and that the board plans to make its appointment following the interviews.

Interested residents can fill out an application that is attached (see PDF).