Hollister School District sets registration dates for TK/kindergarten

The registration period runs from Feb. 28-March 4 for families interested in transitional kindergarten or kindergarten instruction in 2022-23.

Information provided by the Hollister School District

The Hollister School District announced it invites families to register children for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten instruction for the 2022-23 school year during the registration period between Feb. 28 and March 4, 2022.

“Students in the district’s high-quality TK/K classrooms will enjoy many benefits such as getting ahead with early reading comprehension, early math skills and building relationships,” the district said. “All schools in the Hollister district have TK instruction, which follows the regular school schedule.”

The district said it’s important to note that every day is important to a child’s success with learning from preschool going forward.

“The routines your child develops with daily, consistent interaction will continue throughout school years,” the district said.

It went on to say there will be registration stations at each school site where families can pick up and return enrollment packets. TK students must be 5 years old between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023.

“Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this important opportunity,” the district said.