Information provided by Hollister School District. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Sites throughout the Hollister School District recently took part in World Mental Health Day with a variety of ways to bring awareness to the social-emotional aspect of students’ experiences.

Nine different sites participated in the spirit day Oct. 10 with activities on campuses, while students and staff were encouraged to wear neon colors.

The district decided to celebrate World Mental Health Day to bring awareness to all ages that focused on the importance of mental health. The district encouraged staff and students to wear bright neon colors.

Examples of activities such as schools giving out coloring pages with a “World Mental Health Day” theme. Students created posters to encourage neon colors that day, while positive messaging was placed in areas with phrases like “Be Positive” or “Be Kind” to reinforce the point. There were giveaway activities during recess, while the Hollister Dual Language Academy had a table acting as a mental health check-in of sorts.

There was even a Halloween element with staff making shirts made with phrases like “Don’t Ghost Your Feelings” and wearing colored wigs.

From a broader perspective, the district now has a social emotional team member at every site.

Going forward, the district has other similarly themed calendar items to recognize with “World Kindness Day” in November and “Mental Health Awareness Month” in May.