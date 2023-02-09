Hollister School District to open registration for TK/K instruction

Information provided by the Hollister School District
The Hollister School District will register children for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten from Feb. 27 through March 3.
If your child is 5 years old by Sept. 1, they are eligible to register for Kindergarten. If they turn 5 after Sept. 1, they are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten options.
For the 2023-24 school year through 2025-26, the ratio of adults to children is now set at 1:10. For the 2023-24 year, the child must turn 5 between Sept. 2 and April 2. For 2024-25, they must turn 5 between Sept. 2 and June 2. For 2025-26, they must turn 4 by Sept. 1.
Families are encouraged to contact their neighborhood schools for registration and more information.