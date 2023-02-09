Hollister School District to open registration for TK/K instruction

Parents may register their children from Feb. 27 through March 3.

Information provided by the Hollister School District

The Hollister School District will register children for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten from Feb. 27 through March 3.

If your child is 5 years old by Sept. 1, they are eligible to register for Kindergarten. If they turn 5 after Sept. 1, they are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten options.

For the 2023-24 school year through 2025-26, the ratio of adults to children is now set at 1:10. For the 2023-24 year, the child must turn 5 between Sept. 2 and April 2. For 2024-25, they must turn 5 between Sept. 2 and June 2. For 2025-26, they must turn 4 by Sept. 1.

Families are encouraged to contact their neighborhood schools for registration and more information.