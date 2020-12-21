Hollister School District welcomes new board

Incumbent board member Elizabeth Martinez to represent Trustee Area 2, with Lisa Marks representing Trustee Area 4.

Information provided by Hollister School District.

The Hollister School District welcomed Trustees Elizabeth Martinez and Lisa Marks to its new board in a recent release now that election results have been finalized. Martinez won re-election with 72% of the vote, and Marks with 56% of the vote.

Martinez represents Trustee Area 2 and ran against Leonard Espinoza. “I am honored and privileged to represent my district and families in the HSD. I promise to do my very best, listen and lead with dignity and respect,” she said.

Newly elected Marks represents Trustee Area 4 and ran against incumbent Rob Bernosky. “I’m looking forward to working together with my fellow board members and the superintendent to address the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Marks said. “The mental and physical health of all within our district is a priority as we all explore ways to safely return to a classroom environment. In the meantime, we can and should explore how best to support our staff, students, and families while they tackle the challenges of distance learning.”

The Hollister School District Board of Trustees is now comprised of:

Area 1: Carla Torres-DeLuna (Term 2018-2022)

Area 2: Elizabeth Martinez (Term 2020-2024)

Area 3: Stephen Kain (Term 2018-2022)

Area 4: Lisa Marks (Term 2020-2024)

Area 5: Jan Grist (Term 2018-2022)

This was the first HSD Board of Trustees election in which residents voted by trustee area. The district’s new trustee area map was approved after the district embarked on a nearly year-long process to engage community members, hold public hearings, analyze community voting areas, and develop draft maps. In the new system, each board member must live within the designated trustee area boundary and be elected only by the voters in that area. School board members had previously been elected under an at-large election system, where trustees are elected by voters in the entire district.

Superintendent Diego Ochoa said, “I’m very excited to work with Trustee Martinez and Trustee Marks. I think they will be wonderful leaders for our board.” For more information, contact Superintendent Ochoa at diego.ochoa@hesd.org.