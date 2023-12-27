This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

On Dec. 12, Hollister School District unanimously approved contract extensions through 2027 for its superintendent, deputy superintendent and chief business officer. The three will receive the same health benefits and paid time off.

Superintendent Erika Sanchez salary will be $286,366 a year with potential increases based on job performance, according to the contract.

Her previous annual salary was $215,000 per year.

Her contract also includes 15 days of sick leave, 23 paid vacation days and a $250,000 life insurance policy.

Former Hollister School District Trustee Robert Bernosky told the board it’s “refreshing to have a superintendent with longevity, who lives and is part of our community and obviously is building a team where they truly resonate together.”

He added, “Despite some of my criticism, I am very impressed by what’s going on there and what Erika has been able to put together in this post-COVID environment with all of the craziness that all educators and those involved are experiencing.”

Sanchez told BenitoLink, “It is my honor and privilege to continue serving the Hollister School District community that I have been a part of for 21 years. My passion and community drive my work and I look forward to working with the phenomenal Hollister School District staff to meet the needs of our students.”

Sanchez told BenitoLink receiving the same health benefits as district management employees means that she gets to pick from packages that are offered to other administrators. “Currently, my insurance coverage contribution by the district is equal to that of other employees,” she said.

With the new contract extension of Deputy Superintendent Kip Ward, the salary will be $224,200 a year. According to the contract, it may be extended for one additional year for positive work performance evaluations throughout the term of this agreement.

Ward’s previous annual salary was $174,122 per year.

Trustee Jan Grist told the board she has worked with Ward as a teacher in college. “We had Language Arts together. I think the world of him and I know how good he is with family and students and I know how good he is when I would visit him as a principal and the kids just walk up to him.”

On August 24, 2021, Sanchez and Ward were appointed to their current positions.

The new contract extension for Chief Business Officer Elizabeth Wilson will have a salary of $205,711 per year.

Wilson’s previous annual salary was $162,940.

Trustee Cathy Toste said before Wilson became CBO, she had worked in schools for over 20 years.

Sanchez said a qualified CBO like Wilson is a highly sought after asset for a school district.

She added that Wilson is in her second year of the two-year contract and if there is no contract renewal, there is a risk that Wilson could leave for a different district.

“So beginning the July that just passed and carrying us through June 30th, 2027 that would allow for the district to have additional years with an expert at the helm of our fiscal solvency,” Sanchez told the board.

