Hollister schools trustee Stephen Kain resigns

At the May 25 Hollister School District meeting, trustee Stephen Kain, who represents District 3, announced his resignation from the board. He said he and his wife, who will retire on May 28, are downsizing as their children have grown and left home. They sold their home and are moving to a retirement community in Rocklin. His last day of service will be June 4.

The school district is accepting applications for Kain’s replacement, and it will appoint a trustee after interviewing candidates.

Kain, who has served on the board since 2018, told BenitoLink he has enjoyed his time on the board and feels this is a good time to leave.

“We have a great board right now so I feel confident that things will continue to go well,” he said. He added that with this board and Superintendent Diego Ochoa, who announced his resignation last week, a lot has been accomplished.

Kain said the incoming interim Superintendent Erica Sanchez will be very able to do the job and keep the district moving forward in a positive way.

According to his Hollister School Board biography, he started teaching in 1976 at John Steinbeck Junior High in San Jose and joined the Hollister School District in 1985 to teach English. At the time, his credential was a history single subject, so he sought and gained a multiple subject credential.

In 1989, he began serving as the Hollister Elementary School Teachers Association (HESTA) president and in 1994 joined the inaugural staff that opened Marguerite Maze Middle School.

In 2002, Kain was asked to become a Beginning Teacher Support and Assessment (now known as California Teacher Induction) teacher at the district office. He began working with young teachers but missed the classroom and returned to Maze the next fall. Following this he stopped being an officer for HESTA, and became a consultant until he retired in 2012.

Kain joins the growing list of local leaders who have resigned or retired in recent weeks. They include Ochoa, Sheriff Darren Thompson, former Hollister City Councilmember Honor Spencer and San Benito County Supervisor Mark Medina.

