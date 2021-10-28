Hollister student among nationwide list of scholarship recipients

Ashley Maggiora was chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills.

Information provided by Goulds Water Technology

Goulds Water Technology, a Xylem brand, announced that Hollister student Ashley Maggiora was part of this year’s recipients of the Goulds Professional Deal Association scholarships.

Sixteen students across the United States will each receive a $1,500 scholarship, totaling $24,000. Goulds Water Technology said recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills.

“As a resource for the organization’s members, the scholarship emphasizes the company’s support and commitment to independent dealers,” Goulds Water Technology said. It added that the scholarships will help students obtain higher education at college or technical school.

“Every year, we have the opportunity and privilege of supporting 16 young students in pursuit of their dreams in higher education,” said Susan O’Grady, director of marketing, Building Services and Agriculture, Xylem Inc. “Financial uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers for many families. Through these scholarships, we are honored to support our dealers’ families and contribute to these students’ future, success and professional development.”

Goulds Water Technology is a network of independent water system professionals established in 1969 and is the industry’s oldest and largest dealers’ association. The professional network provides independent dealers with extensive technical and product training and has graduated more than 20,000 dealers and distributors from its education center. Its scholarship recipients are family members of the organizations members. Since its inception, the annual scholarship program has awarded more than $348,000 to 304 recipients.

2021 scholarship recipients: