Hollister student named region leader 

Michael Koteles seeks to give teenagers in San Benito County and the Central Coast a voice as an officer with the California Association of Student Councils.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez

Hollister resident and Hollister High School student Michael Koteles was appointed president of the California Association of Student Councils (CASC) Region 6.

Koteles, 17, said the CASC program aims to help develop skilled leaders through peer-to-peer training.

“A goal I’ve set on becoming Region 6 president is to bring counties such as San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz representation,” Koteles, a BenitoLink intern said. “There hasn’t been a Region 6 president in the last five years that served a full term.”

Koteles said his new role is to help organize two conferences across multiple counties, get input on education issues and ensure the voices of students are being heard by legislators. He added that regional presidents meet every three months to discuss issues raised by members and for peer support.

He said CASC’s impact goes beyond its membership.

“What makes CASC interesting is that a group of students created and presented proposals of nuclear weapons in regard to the Cold War to the former Soviet Union leader and ex-Russian politician Mikhail Gorbachev and ex-president of the United States Ronald Reagan and led to the first exchange program between the U.S. and the Soviet Union,” Koteles said.

He said it’s important for people to know about CASC because it offers an opportunity to “improve the quality of life in the world by developing skilled, ethical, and sensitive young leaders of diverse backgrounds and cultures through peer training.”

CASC was created in 1947 by the California Department of Education and was originally supposed to serve as the tie between the department and students.

According to CASC’s website, in 1992 CASC training and support led to the founding of the Association of Young Leaders (AYL), the third nonprofit organization created in the newly formed Russian Federation.

Among CASC’s other achievements:

Since 2012, six pieces of legislation introduced by CASC student leaders have been signed into law

In 2017, CASC distributed more than $20,000 in scholarships to participants

The organization placed student members on legislative committees for the Association of School Administrators and the California School Board Association

High school students from Region 6 can apply to join CASC here and can review this presentation about the benefits of joining the cabinet.

For more information, contact Koteles at [email protected].

