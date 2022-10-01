Hollister student struck by a vehicle on his way to school

Medical staff told police his injuries were minor.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

On Sep.30 around 8 a.m., a young boy riding his bicycle was struck by a vehicle on his way to school at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and Memorial Drive. Hollister Police Sergeant Bo Leland declined to provide the boy’s age but said he is likely a middle school student.

After being struck, “the boy was still conscious and breathing,” said Leland. “He was taken to be evaluated by medical staff, but his injuries were minor.”

Sunnyslope Elementary and Marguerite Maze Middle School are near the intersection.

Leland said the student was not wearing a helmet and added that police recommend bicyclists do so when riding.

According to the Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute, helmets reduce the likelihood of severe brain, head and neck injury for bicyclists by 20%. Non-helmeted riders are 14 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than riders wearing helmets.