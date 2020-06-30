Hollister Target employees test positive for coronavirus

Five workers are on sick leave and in quarantine.

In the last couple weeks several employees at the Target store in Hollister have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

According to store manager Edith Valle, as of June 29 five employees tested positive and have been in quarantine since they were tested. While she could not say what prompted the employees to seek testing she did say that none have become sick.

“All are on leave and I check in on them every day,” she said.

In a statement to BenitoLink, Target’s corporate office said, “Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and we are working in full partnership with local health departments.”

The company said it has communicated directly with the team members in quarantine and will pay them sick leave as long as they are out. “We have notified the entire store team and provided them with CDC guidance. We will continue first and foremost to take care of our team members and guests.”

David Westrick, public information officer for San Benito County, said he would advise all businesses to review the guidelines covering COVID-19 in the workplace issued by the county on June 24, which includes information about the spread of the virus and what to do if an employee shows symptoms.

The guidelines also cover how to keep the workplace sanitized.

“This should be a cautionary tale for all businesses” Westrick said, adding that workers still live their lives outside of the workplace and could come in contact with the virus.

Valle said that the Hollister store disinfects all parts of the checkout area, including the self serve terminals, after each customer. All carts and baskets are disinfected before they are used again by incoming customers.

“We are continuing to clean between every guest transaction, cleaning our carts as well as requiring all of our staff to take their temperature before the start of their shift,” Valle said. She added that employees are cleaning the store throughout the day.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.