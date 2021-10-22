Hollister to close roads for annual race

The races start between 6-10 a.m. The start and finish line is at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Information provided by City of Hollister Recreation Department

Hollister announced road closures for the 31st annual Hollister Red Ribbon 5K & 1K run/walk on Oct. 23. The races start between 6-10 a.m. The start and finish line is at the Veterans Memorial Building. 649 San Benito Street.

The following streets will be closed to accommodate runners.

San Benito Street from Palmtag Dr. north to Fifth Street

San Benito Street from South St. north to Fourth Street

West Street from South Street north to Fifth Street

Fifth Street from West Street west to Powell Street

Powell Street from Fifth Street South to D Street

D Street from Powell Street east to West Street

West Street from D Street north to Haydon Street

Haydon Street from West Street east to Monterey Street

Monterey Street from 5th Street south to South Street

South Street from Monterey Street west to West Street

5th Street from San Benito Street west to Monterey Street

The Hollister Red Ribbon 5K & 1k run is an annual run/walk to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and alcohol in our community. It is hosted by the Hollister Recreation Department in partnership with Hollister Police Department, Hollister Fire Department, San Benito Behavioral Health and San Benito County Public Health.