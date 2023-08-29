This article was written by BenitoLink intern Jenna Ellis

In July, the city of Hollister announced that a developer plans to build an apartment complex off of San Juan Road. The notice of the proposed project, known as San Juan Apartments, appears on an oversized poster located at the site’s entrance.

Hollister’s Planning Commission will consider the project on Aug. 31, where commissioners will also consider a 50 townhome project less than 1,000 feet away.

According to state documents, the San Juan Apartments project developer, HMBY, LP is owned by Nader Agha of Pacific Grove.

According to the project’s initial environmental study, 157 apartment units are proposed. Sixty-one are one bedroom units, 66 are two bedrooms and 30 are three bedrooms. The one-bedroom units are 525 square feet, the two-bedroom units are 800 square feet and the three-bedroom units are 973 square feet. Fifteen affordable units are included in the plan.

San Juan Apartments. Image from the project initial environmental study.

The study states the 5.5 acre project will add an estimated 190 new trees to the area, along with 291 total parking spaces, of which 178 would be for tenants, and 44 bicycle spaces. If a unit has two or three bedrooms, its residents will be provided two parking spots rather than one.

The project consists of constructing eight three-story buildings, of which six are categorized as residential, one as a community space, and one as commercial, which includes seven more residential units. The community space building would be accompanied by a sports court for use by the tenants.

The study does not specify what would be included in the 1,665-square-foot shared open space in the community building, but notes, “It is assumed this component of the plan is not considered formal public space and would be intended for use by project residents.”

The study adds that because the project would be required to provide 2.7 acres of parkland or open space, it would need to pay in-lieu fees or provide parkland dedication or a combination of both.

According to Hollister Senior Planner Erica Fraser, an old shed on site will need to be demolished.

The study says construction is expected to last 23 months.

Fraser also said the project has been under review since late 2021.

The San Juan Multifamily project is across True Value and next to the Mission Oaks Mobile Home Park. Photo by Noe Magaña.

The second project, on the corner of San Juan Road and Rajkovich Way and fourth item on the agenda, consists of 50 three-story, three bedroom townhomes. Of those, five are proposed for live-work units with commercial space on the ground floor.

According to the agenda packet, the project also includes a pool, a clubhouse, 119 on-site parking spaces, 13 bicycle spaces and 14,657 square feet of open space

Site plan for the San Juan Multifamily project. Image from the agenda packet.

The project application was submitted by San Juan Hollister Multifamily LLC and the property is owned by Rajkovich Investments Company.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hollister City Hall at 375 Fifth Street.

