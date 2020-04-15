Hollister traffic collision leads to fatality

CHP investigating crash at Highway 25-156 intersection.

Information Provided by CHP Hollister-Gilroy.

California Highway Patrol is investigating an April 15 traffic collision in Hollister that lead to one fatality, according to a recent release.

On April 15 at 10:18 a.m., Benjamin Boyso, 29 of Modesto, was driving a 2010 Kenworth Semi westbound on Highway 156 at 55 mph approaching its intersection with Highway 25. John Doe, 49 of Gilroy, was riding a 2009 Piaggio motorcycle southbound on Highway 25 at its intersection with Highway 156.

The release said that for an unknown reason, Boyso entered into the intersection against the steady red traffic signal light and collided with Doe who had entered the intersection with a steady green traffic signal light. As a result of the collision, Doe sustained fatal injuries. Boyso sustained no injuries. The San Benito County coroner has custody of Doe’s remains.

At this time the collision is under investigation. Anyone having information regarding it is encouraged to call Officer Quintanna at (408) 848-2324.