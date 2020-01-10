Hollister upgrades citywide phone system

Work expected to be completed by Jan. 31.

Information provided by the city of Hollister.

The city of Hollister is upgrading its phone system over the next couple of weeks. According to a recent release, the city will move from old telco lines to a VoIP system to better handle incoming calls.

Department main phone numbers will remain the same, but will be rolling into the new system on a daily basis. Recreation and airport offices are already on the new system, with city hall, public works, animal shelter, planning, building, engineering, fire stations one, two, three and four, police, payment center/administrative services, code enforcement, housing, and cannabis affairs to follow.

The city anticipates all work being completed by Jan. 31 barring any complications.

Main city phone numbers will remain as follows:

City Hall at 375 Fifth Street: (831) 636-4300

Development Services at 339 Fifth Street: (831) 636-4316

Building at 339 Fifth Street: (831) 636-4355

Engineering at 339 Fifth Street: (831) 636-4340

Planning at 339 Fifth Street: (831) 636-4360

Administrative Services/Payment Center at 327 Fifth Street: (831) 636-4301

Fire Station 1 at 110 Fifth Street: (831) 636-4325

Fire Station 2 at 2240 Valley View Road: (831) 636-4141

Fire Station 3 at Hollister Municipal Airport: (831) 636-4326

Fire Station 4 in San Juan Bautista: (831) 636-4327

Police Department Business/Records at 395 Apollo Way: (831) 636-4330

Animal Shelter at 1321 South Street: (831) 636-4320

Code Enforcement/Cannabis Affairs/Housing at 211 Fifth Street: (831) 636-4356

Recreation at 300 West Street: (831) 636-4390

Airport at 60 Airport Drive: (831) 636-4365