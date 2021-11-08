Hollister VFW Post 9242 to host Veterans Day ceremony and honor walk

Ceremony to begin 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

U.S. veterans hanging two of the first banners on Veterans Day, 2014. Photo courtesy of Hollister VFW Post 9242.

Information provided by Hollister VFW Post 9242

Hollister VFW 9242 announced on that it will be holding a Veterans’ Day ceremony and Honor Walk on Nov. 11. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building at 649 San Benito Street. Prior to the ceremony, Hollister VFW 9242 members will be placing up 11 banners for Hollister residents who are currently serving in the U.S. military, overseas or stateside.

All United States veterans are welcome to attend Hollister VFW Post 9242’s Veterans Honor Walk on San Benito Street. The walk begins at 1:00 p.m. at Fourth and San Benito streets, and will end at Seventh street in front of the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building.

“I’m hoping to gather as many veterans to walk behind us so we can at least acknowledge those that have served in our community,” said Hollister VFW 9242 member, Bernie Ramirez.

Contact Bernie Ramirez, Hollister VFW 9242 Member

831-902-7811

[email protected]