Information provided by Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 invites the public to its Annual Christmas Potluck Dinner on Dec. 16 at the Veterans’ Memorial Building at 649 San Benito St.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Santa Claus arriving at 6:30 p.m.

Please bring your favorite dish to share; the VFW will provide the main dish.

Several items will be raffled off after dinner, tickets can be purchased during the potluck. All proceeds/donations will go toward supporting our veterans and other community non-profit organizations.

If you would like your child to receive a gift from Santa, please bring a wrapped gift, clearly labeled with your child’s name. If you are able to help a child in need, please bring an unwrapped gift which we will wrap and distribute to families in need.

Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you there.

Please contact Bernie Ramirez at 831-902-7811 if you have any questions.