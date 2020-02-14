Hollister wastewater plant receives safety award

Award part of the California Water Environment Association's annual effort to recognize public water and wastewater facilities for outstanding performance, with a special emphasis on safety.

Information provided by Andy Hoglund of Rasky Partners, handling public relations for Veolia.

The Hollister Water Reclamation Facility, operated and maintained by Veolia North America, was recently recognized with the 2020 Safety Plant of the Year Award by the Monterey Bay section of the California Water Environment Association (CWEA) for its commitment to ensuring the plant is operated safely for both employees and the community. According to a recent release, it is the second time in the past three years that the plant has received the award.

The plant also received CWEA’s 2020 Plant of the Year Award for overall performance. The awards are part of the CWEA’s annual effort to recognize public water and wastewater facilities for outstanding performance, with a special emphasis on safety.

As a contracted partner with the city of Hollister, Veolia operates and maintains the Hollister plant to treat domestic, commercial, and industrial wastewater, and produce reclaimed water for agriculture, which includes table crops such as lettuce and tomatoes, park irrigation, airport greenery, and groundwater recharge. The release said that in the nine years since Veolia assumed operations, the plant has not recorded a single safety violation—more than 3,300 consecutive days. The plant uses a full spectrum of advanced safety policies and practices to ensure the highest standards are being met.